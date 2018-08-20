Protest over wages at National Lotteries Commission

A group of National Lotteries Commission (NLC) employees protested over wages on Monday outside their offices in Pretoria.

The National Health Education & Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) and the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) are demanding an 8.5% wage increase for the next year while the NLC is offering 7%.

“We believe that [the] NLC can afford the bill based on the number of projects that are funded without making any impact in their communities‚” Nupsaw said in a memorandum it handed over at the NLC’s offices in Hatfield.

The second dispute is over promotions as trade unions claims some vacancies are not filled or advertised.