Twitter users on the hunt for man using the K-word in video boasting about beach holiday

21 August 2018 - 20:22 By Nico Gous
A screenshot of a video of a man using the 'K-word'
Image: Via Twitter/@MbuyiseniNdlozi

Enraged Twitter users are trying to track down a man who boasted there are no “k****rs” on his beach holiday.

The video went viral on social media on Tuesday.

“Let me give you a weather forecast here: Blue skies‚ beautiful day‚ amazing sea and not one k****r in sight. F***ing heaven on earth.”

He then points to the camera and says: “You cannot beat this. You cannot beat this.”

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi tweeted: “Racism Alert] we are looking for this white boy. Anyone who knows him‚ his name and where he is based‚ please DM me… (sic).”

TV and radio personality Robert Marawa said: “We pray for him and what should be his permanent stay on that heavenly rock!!”

