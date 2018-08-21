Twitter users on the hunt for man using the K-word in video boasting about beach holiday
Enraged Twitter users are trying to track down a man who boasted there are no “k****rs” on his beach holiday.
The video went viral on social media on Tuesday.
“Let me give you a weather forecast here: Blue skies‚ beautiful day‚ amazing sea and not one k****r in sight. F***ing heaven on earth.”
"..... and not one K@!##&÷ in sight " wow... why doesn't he move there then. Some of you white folks are tiring. pic.twitter.com/pMl3IXPf4F— Farah C. Fortune (@fcfortune) August 21, 2018
He then points to the camera and says: “You cannot beat this. You cannot beat this.”
EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi tweeted: “Racism Alert] we are looking for this white boy. Anyone who knows him‚ his name and where he is based‚ please DM me… (sic).”
Racism Alert] we are looking for this white boy. Anyone who knows him, his name and where he is based, please DM me... pic.twitter.com/qqe6AngDyY— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) August 21, 2018
TV and radio personality Robert Marawa said: “We pray for him and what should be his permanent stay on that heavenly rock!!”
We pray for him and what should be his permanent stay on that heavenly rock!! @CountryDutyZA #BlackTwitter#VatHom— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) August 21, 2018
