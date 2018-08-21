The speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete has authorised the standing committee on finance to issue summons on former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste and former CFO Ben la Grange‚ to give evidence at a hearing scheduled for next week.

Her decision is based on legal opinion from the senior counsel on the matter.

Jooste‚ through his lawyer‚ has refused to attend a committee meeting on the grounds that it might prejudice any future criminal or civil case against him. La Grange has indicated his willingness to be present but has told the committee he cannot attend the meeting scheduled for August 29 as his lawyer will not be available.

Mbete has given her endorsement for the committee’s inquiry into the nature‚ causes and consequences of the sudden collapse of Steinhoff’s share value that resulted in investors and pension funds losing billions of rands‚ and thousands of jobs being threatened internationally and in South Africa. The hearing will include three other parliamentary committees.