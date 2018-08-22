4 horrific details from the Parktown Boys sex-pest case

Collan Rex, a former assistant water polo coach at Parktown Boy's High School pleaded guilty to 144 counts of sexual assault at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

Details of the crude acts were revealed in a 76-page indictment which outlined 327 counts he is facing.

Here's what we know so far.

Collan Rex

Rex pleaded guilty to 144 counts of sexual assault in court on Tuesday. These relate to incidents where he "dry humped" pupils by rubbing his genitals against the pupils while both were fully clothed. The former assistant water polo coach was also a boarding master at the school. Rex was caught on surveillance footage allegedly fondling a 15-year-old pupil's genitals in November 2016. He was arrested and later released on bail. He then resigned from the school.