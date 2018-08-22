4 horrific details from the Parktown Boys sex-pest case
Collan Rex, a former assistant water polo coach at Parktown Boy's High School pleaded guilty to 144 counts of sexual assault at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg, on Tuesday.
Details of the crude acts were revealed in a 76-page indictment which outlined 327 counts he is facing.
Here's what we know so far.
Collan Rex
Rex pleaded guilty to 144 counts of sexual assault in court on Tuesday. These relate to incidents where he "dry humped" pupils by rubbing his genitals against the pupils while both were fully clothed. The former assistant water polo coach was also a boarding master at the school. Rex was caught on surveillance footage allegedly fondling a 15-year-old pupil's genitals in November 2016. He was arrested and later released on bail. He then resigned from the school.
The victims
A total of 23 boys are complainants in the case. They are aged between 13 and 16 years old.
The charges
Rex is facing a total of 327 charges, which include one of rape, 110 counts of attempted murder, 199 counts of sexual assault, seven of exposure to pornography to a child, two of sexual grooming and eight of assault. Of these he pleaded guilty to 144 charges of sexual assault. He will still face trial for the remaining 183 charges.
Lewd acts detailed
While the case has been postponed to August 27 when witnesses are expected to give testimony, some details were revealed in court.
The allegations include:
- He allegedly pulled a 15-year-old pupil's "genital organs and public hair" on 57 occasions
- He is alleged to have committed an act of sexual penetration with a 14-year-old pupil "by penetrating his anus with his finger without his consent" resulting in a rape charge
- He allegedly made a penis out of playdough and allegedly told one of the boys to suck it
- He allegedly chocked a pupil who then passed out
- He is accused of showing porn to several pupils
- He is accused of hitting a pupil with a broom on two occasions