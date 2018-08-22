A woman accused of smothering her seven-year-old son at a plush Umhlanga guesthouse is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Megan Prins‚ a nurse who is alleged to have brutally murdered her son Sloan‚ is scheduled to undergo a 30-day psychiatric evaluation at the Fort Napier Hospital in Pietermaritzburg.

At her last appearance‚ the court heard that the state prosecutor had secured a bed for Prins.

Before her case can go anywhere‚ her sanity and capacity to stand trial must be tested‚ requiring the 30-day stay in the facility‚ the only one of its kind in the province.

Burt Laing‚ legal aide to Prins‚ said that once the evaluation was complete they would push ahead with an application for bail.