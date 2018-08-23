South Africa

Detective 'shooters' in court

23 August 2018 - 17:56 By Malibongwe Dayimani
One of two men believed to be behind the fatal shooting of a top Beacon Bay police detective was arrested after they were found hiding inside the ceiling at the East London Airport on August 21, 2018.
The two men who were dramatically arrested at the East London Airport in connection with the Sunday shooting and killing of a top Beacon Bay detective‚ Simphiwo Sahluko‚ 42‚ made their first court appearance on Thursday.

Sinethemba Sikoti and Andile Marwanqa‚ both aged 30‚ appeared before Magistrate Rochel Sam inside an empty A Court. Both the media and members of the public were barred from watching the proceedings of the case which has attracted the public's interest.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Anelisa Feni said the case was postponed to October 2 2018 for further investigation and to allow the accused to get lawyers.

The two are facing a charge of murder after detective Sahluko was shot and killed on Sunday at Beacon Bay's Nompumelelo Township at 8pm. Feni said the two will remain in custody until their next court appearance.

The accused were arrested at the airport by the police tracing team on Tuesday morning allegedly trying to fly out of the province. One of them was found inside the airport's ceiling. The airport was evacuated for half an hour during the hunt of the suspects. They were nabbed after returning a rental car.

- DispatchLIVE

