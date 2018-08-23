Police officer killed in possible murder suicide

The Mpumalanga police are investigating the possible murder and suicide of a constable and her partner in Mhluzi.

The slain couple were found inside their house in Mhluzi Extension Eight on Wednesday.

“It is alleged that colleagues of the 43-year-old got worried when the victim failed to pitch up for duty and was not answering calls to her mobile phone‚” police spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said.

Her colleagues went to her house around 10am where they found the gate‚ doors and windows were locked. They jumped over the wall and peeped through the curtain.

“They could decipher that all was not well when they saw what looked like a human body sprawled on the floor.”

They opened the window by force.

“Inside the house‚ they found the 37-year-old man on the floor with the firearm still in his hand and in the bedroom‚ they found the woman also on the floor. Both were lying in a pool of blood‚ with gunshot wounds to their upper body and [they] were certified dead at the scene.”

The police are investigating a possible murder and suicide.