“[The man] clearly and loudly kept shouting ‘f**k these blacks!! They must go away.’ In no time‚ three or four other burly white men had approached Mr Ngoato’s bakkie and were encouraging [the attacker] on. The entire situation was very heated and soon became aggressive. Mr Ngoato kept asking them what exactly he had done wrong to rile them up so aggressively‚ but none of the men gave him a coherent answer.”

Mpakati said they then pushed Ngoato to the ground.

“[The attacker] continuously smashed Mr Ngoato’s head against the concrete ground. None of the other white men did anything to stop [him] at that time. Instead‚ they allowed the physical attack to continue and blocked me from going to assist Mr Ngoato‚” Mpakati said.

“Mr Ngoato eventually managed to stand up and reached into his bakkie. He brought out a spanner and threatened to attack them in self-defence‚ and it was only then that [the attacker] and his crew drew back.”

Ngoato posted photographs of his injuries‚ including an open wound to his head‚ on social media which went viral. The family said in their statement he had also sustained scarring to his left leg‚ swelling to his right hand and bruising to his face.

Ngoato wrote in the post on social media which has subsequently been deleted: “Attacked by whites in Hartbeespoortdam for been (sic) black at the Ouwers club. The same place SABC Carte Blanche interviewed me for the betterment of the dam. Now [a] few months later‚ I am denied to enjoy the same dam by whites who are opposed to [the] black guy to occupy a piece of land that belongs to [the] government.”

Meyer said the club did not tolerate racism. He added it was up to the police to investigate and that they would not respond to the Ngoate family’s statement.