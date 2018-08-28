An elderly couple were tied up after a gang of armed men forced their way onto their smallholding in Glendale‚ north of Durban‚ late on Monday night.

The gunmen ransacked the couple’s home‚ stealing two guns and their bakkie.

The couple‚ aged 80 and 88‚ later managed to free themselves from their bonds and seek help from a neighbouring farm.

Police spokesperson colonel Thembeka Mbele said that the octogenarians were accosted by the men when they were awoken just before midnight.

“At gunpoint the suspects took cash and two firearms before fleeing the scene in the [victims'] vehicle. A case of robbery was opened at Glendale police station for investigation‚” she said.

Mbele added that no arrests had yet been made.