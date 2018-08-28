South Africa

Elderly couple bound in KZN farm robbery

28 August 2018 - 12:05 By Jeff Wicks
The couple‚ aged 80 and 88‚ managed to free themselves and seek help.
The couple‚ aged 80 and 88‚ managed to free themselves and seek help.
Image: 123RF/Tomas Pavlasek

An elderly couple were tied up after a gang of armed men forced their way onto their smallholding in Glendale‚ north of Durban‚ late on Monday night.

The gunmen ransacked the couple’s home‚ stealing two guns and their bakkie.

The couple‚ aged 80 and 88‚ later managed to free themselves from their bonds and seek help from a neighbouring farm.

Police spokesperson colonel Thembeka Mbele said that the octogenarians were accosted by the men when they were awoken just before midnight.

“At gunpoint the suspects took cash and two firearms before fleeing the scene in the [victims'] vehicle. A case of robbery was opened at Glendale police station for investigation‚” she said.

Mbele added that no arrests had yet been made. 

Most read

  1. South Sudan rebel leader and others refuse to sign latest peace deal Africa
  2. Fifty Shades of Grey is not child-friendly‚ says pupil testifying against ... South Africa
  3. English teacher accused of k-word rant South Africa
  4. Picket as court mulls sales in execution of homes Consumer Live
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘I am still mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay’ - Athol Trollip on ousting as mayor
We’re on board with legal land reform, says British leader Theresa May
X