A group of Greenpeace Africa activists are on Tuesday morning attempting to scale the iconic Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein‚ Johannesburg‚ to hoist a banner stating “coal kills”.

They are protesting against the inclusion of coal-fired energy in government’s latest draft Integrated Resource Plan (IRP)‚ released on Monday.

“That puts all of our lives at risk‚” Melita Steele‚ senior climate and energy campaign manager‚ told TimesLIVE‚ commenting on the inclusion of coal in future energy plans‚ as the small group readied their climbing ropes to scale the bridge.

“The banner we are trying to drop states ‘more coal‚ more death‚ no water.’”