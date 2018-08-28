South Africa

Greenpeace activists scale Nelson Mandela Bridge in coal protest

28 August 2018 - 08:10 By Alon Skuy
Activists from Greenpeace Africa climb the Nelson Mandela Bridge in Johannesburg in protest over the government's coal plans.
Image: Twitter/@Greenpeaceafric

A group of Greenpeace Africa activists are on Tuesday morning attempting to scale the iconic Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein‚ Johannesburg‚ to hoist a banner stating “coal kills”.

They are protesting against the inclusion of coal-fired energy in government’s latest draft Integrated Resource Plan (IRP)‚ released on Monday.

“That puts all of our lives at risk‚” Melita Steele‚ senior climate and energy campaign manager‚ told TimesLIVE‚ commenting on the inclusion of coal in future energy plans‚ as the small group readied their climbing ropes to scale the bridge.

“The banner we are trying to drop states ‘more coal‚ more death‚ no water.’”

The draft plan also proposes that renewable energy makes up 26% of the installed power supply and that‚ by 2030‚ the largest allocations will be for wind (15%) and photovoltaic (10%)‚ Business Day reports. These will be complemented by gas‚ which will comprise 16%.

Greenpeace claims coal is a “filthy‚ dangerous‚ polluting‚ water-hungry‚ expensive and high-risk electricity source”.

