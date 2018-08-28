Greenpeace activists scale Nelson Mandela Bridge in coal protest
A group of Greenpeace Africa activists are on Tuesday morning attempting to scale the iconic Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein‚ Johannesburg‚ to hoist a banner stating “coal kills”.
They are protesting against the inclusion of coal-fired energy in government’s latest draft Integrated Resource Plan (IRP)‚ released on Monday.
“That puts all of our lives at risk‚” Melita Steele‚ senior climate and energy campaign manager‚ told TimesLIVE‚ commenting on the inclusion of coal in future energy plans‚ as the small group readied their climbing ropes to scale the bridge.
“The banner we are trying to drop states ‘more coal‚ more death‚ no water.’”
@Greenpeaceafric activists are scaling the iconic Nelson Mandela Bridge in Joburg in protest over the government's coal plans. 📹 Alon Skuy pic.twitter.com/e5y8ZU8qlM— Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) August 28, 2018
The draft plan also proposes that renewable energy makes up 26% of the installed power supply and that‚ by 2030‚ the largest allocations will be for wind (15%) and photovoltaic (10%)‚ Business Day reports. These will be complemented by gas‚ which will comprise 16%.
Greenpeace claims coal is a “filthy‚ dangerous‚ polluting‚ water-hungry‚ expensive and high-risk electricity source”.
Activists from Greenpeace Africa are busy climbing the Nelson Mandela Bridge in Johannesburg to send a clear message to @radebe_jeff! #coal kills! #IRP2018 pic.twitter.com/W5lPMjoyeo— Greenpeace Africa (@Greenpeaceafric) August 28, 2018