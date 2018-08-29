The court’s notes state that‚ at the time of the 2016 case‚ the IEC had on record only 34% of voters’ addresses. By December 2016‚ the Commission reported that it had captured the complete addresses of 72% of registered voters‚ but that subsequent reports “showed that there has been little progress since”.

The notes continue that‚ according to the IEC‚ the postponement of the deadline would not adversely affect the validity of the 2019 elections.

The matter originates after the Electoral Court in 2016 ordered the IEC to postpone by-elections in Tlokwe‚ North West‚ because opposition parties successfully argued that the commission was compelled to provide addresses for everyone on the voters’ roll.