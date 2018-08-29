Johannesburg businessman released after kidnap for ransom: report
Gauteng businessman Shiraz Gathoo‚ who was kidnapped on the N12 in a bogus police roadblock in March‚ is back with his family‚ according to early reports.
The owner of the Devland Cash and Carry wholesaler business in Lenasia in the southwest of Johannesburg was kidnapped for ransom. He was released on Tuesday night‚ anti-crime activists tweeted.
Johannesburg businessman, Shiraz Gathoo, kidnapped in March this year near Devland, has been released. He is reunited with his family. #Kidnappings— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) August 29, 2018
ABDUCTED BUSINESSMAN FREED : SHIRAZ GATHOO BACK HOME AFTER BEING RELEASED LAST NIGHT. WAS TAKEN ON 10 MARCH THIS YEAR.— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) August 29, 2018
No further details are available as yet. Police have been approached for comment.
In April this year‚ the Sunday Times reported that more than 40 businessmen have been kidnapped in South Africa over the past three years‚ with sophisticated syndicates demanding ransoms for their safe return.
The scourge has got so bad that the police and Hawks have set up a special task team to combat the crime.
This is a developing story.