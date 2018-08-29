South Africa

Sandton City, Mall of Africa reopen after bomb threats force closure

29 August 2018 - 19:16 By Reuters
The Mall of Africa in Midrand is the largest African mall ever to have been built in one phase, according to developers.
Trading resumed at two of South Africa's biggest shopping malls on Wednesday following bomb threats, after police found no explosive devices at either location.

Shoppers were evacuated from the Mall of Africa in Midrand as police searched for a bomb after receiving a threat. In a separate incident, the management of Sandton City in Johannesburg, said it too had received a bomb threat.

"Police searched and nothing was found and it was handed to the management," police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said of the Mall of Africa.

Management of both malls said shopping had resumed.

