South Africa

WATCH | University students boycott 'difficult exam' - but Mzansi ain't buying it

29 August 2018 - 20:03 By TimesLIVE
University of Limpopo students are seen walking out of an exam this week in a video that has since gone viral.
Image: Twitter/ @Aysap_

Was it the difficult of the paper that led to students storming out of an exam room this week or had they been given the wrong paper, as some have claimed.

That's the question Twitter is asking after a video went viral showing University of Limpopo education students barging out of the room after complaining that the philosophy exam was 'too difficult'. 

The university's acting spokesperson Johannes Selepe told eNCA that they will be investigating the incident, but couldn’t confirm though if the students will be given an opportunity to rewrite the paper.

Twitter meanwhile was split. Majority had little sympathy for the students, lambasting their behaviour and demanding proof of the so-called 'difficult exam':

Some users even compared the walkout to the Gabuza, a reference to the Orlando Pirates player who walked off the pitch on Tuesday night.

Others came to the defence of the students, saying they boycotted because they had been given the wrong module paper:

