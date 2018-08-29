WATCH | University students boycott 'difficult exam' - but Mzansi ain't buying it
Was it the difficult of the paper that led to students storming out of an exam room this week or had they been given the wrong paper, as some have claimed.
That's the question Twitter is asking after a video went viral showing University of Limpopo education students barging out of the room after complaining that the philosophy exam was 'too difficult'.
Enough about Bonang and phil mphela on Sun city story. University of Limpopo Students left in the exam center saying the exam is too difficult.😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xD8yHk2rC2— Live A Little (@BornToLeadSA) August 28, 2018
The university's acting spokesperson Johannes Selepe told eNCA that they will be investigating the incident, but couldn’t confirm though if the students will be given an opportunity to rewrite the paper.
Twitter meanwhile was split. Majority had little sympathy for the students, lambasting their behaviour and demanding proof of the so-called 'difficult exam':
Are you one of the students who walked out of a test venue at the University of Limpopo? Twitter now wants to see the 'difficult' questions you were asked to answer. They either don't trust your judgement or want to sympathize with you. Please share🤔— Tshepho Mokwele (@Tshepho_Mokwele) August 29, 2018
The behaviour of these students at University of Limpopo who caused chaos because they felt their exam is difficult - is wrong, unacceptable and should never be condoned. You are not entitled to success in life! Success involves self-discipline, perseverance and hard work. https://t.co/bmm5zr7jKM— Kenneth Meshoe (@RevMeshoe) August 29, 2018
That university of Limpopo mess is nonsense!!! I mean, part of the happiness you experience when you graduate is knowing that:— Hello Sunshine🌸 (@Vutlhari_M) August 29, 2018
A. It is MY achievement, I wrote the tests, assignments, exams etc.
B. It was extremely difficult but you persevered. Nothing good in life comes easy.
Institution reputation down the drain, I'm sure we wrote more difficult papers but never done such... Auditing and Macn those are monster courses... Do we ever think before we act though, the varsity will make an example with her unfortunately. University of Limpopo pic.twitter.com/QhYmaznQbu— D'PRINCE... (@psmagane) August 29, 2018
As a nation we have got to seriously look into the some demands we accede to. I see at the University of Limpopo students are now demanding "easy" exams.— Olwethu Sipuka (@osipuka) August 29, 2018
University of Limpopo students! When did multiple choice questions become too difficult for you to leave the exam room? pic.twitter.com/YzEBDICbo1— ◢◤NATSU◢◤ (@T_M_MIKE) August 29, 2018
I think the University of Limpopo students who walked out of an exam because the questions were "too difficult" should share the question paper with us. Publish it kids so we can see if they were asking you to get yourself to Mars in 1 day.— Bulelani Mfaco (@BulelaniMfaco) August 29, 2018
University of Limpopo students are out of order...what nonsense is this? "Marumo"— Walter Phogole (@LeVodkaSA) August 28, 2018
Some users even compared the walkout to the Gabuza, a reference to the Orlando Pirates player who walked off the pitch on Tuesday night.
University of Limpopo students pulled a #GABUZA( Orlando Pirates defensive striker) stunt and left the exam center🙆🙆 #Gabuzachallenge pic.twitter.com/Mu9AvD9uFI— Trevor Papi Mahasela (@TrevorPapi) August 29, 2018
#GabuzaChallenge when the #UL university of Limpopo students got to the exam room— SIMON (@tp_sithole) August 29, 2018
Others came to the defence of the students, saying they boycotted because they had been given the wrong module paper:
University of Limpopo students refused to write because they were given the wrong module paper,not because the exam was difficult ❗️ pic.twitter.com/9xx4bIaOhw— Shotholo (@ShutlowGriffey) August 29, 2018
