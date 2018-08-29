Soccer

WATCH | Gabuza sends a message to Orlando Pirates fans

29 August 2018 - 18:07 By Ofentse Ratsie
Thamsanqa Gabuza of orlando Pirates celebrating his goal with team mates during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Free State Stars at Orlando Stadium on May 12, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Thamsanqa Gabuza of orlando Pirates celebrating his goal with team mates during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Free State Stars at Orlando Stadium on May 12, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates striker Thamsanqa Gabuza has apologised to the club’s supporters for making rude hand gestures towards the crowd while celebrating a goal against Black Leopards at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday night.

Pirates posted a video of Gabuza apologizing on their social media site Twitter on Wednesday evening.

The 31 year-old Lady Smith goal poacher was booed by Pirates supporters in the first half of their clash against Leopards and after assisting with the first goal, a frustrated Gabuza threw his shirt into the crowd and after that, walked down to the dressing room.

He was subsequently shown a red card by referee Thando Ndzandzeka for his unsporting behaviour.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Gabuza sends a message to Orlando Pirates fans Soccer
  2. In Europe Gabuza’s actions would be a ‘huge scandal’‚ says Phil Masinga Soccer
  3. ‘Budget constraints’ hampering Baxter's search for Bafana assistant Soccer
  4. Dean Elgar back at Surrey‚ but so far not so good Cricket
  5. PSL‚ Orlando Pirates ‘await reports’ to see if further action needed against ... Soccer

Latest Videos

‘We are going after DA’s white man’ Julius Malema planned removal of Trollip ...
‘I am still mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay’ - Athol Trollip on ousting as mayor
X