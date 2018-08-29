WATCH | Gabuza sends a message to Orlando Pirates fans
29 August 2018 - 18:07
Orlando Pirates striker Thamsanqa Gabuza has apologised to the club’s supporters for making rude hand gestures towards the crowd while celebrating a goal against Black Leopards at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday night.
Pirates posted a video of Gabuza apologizing on their social media site Twitter on Wednesday evening.
The 31 year-old Lady Smith goal poacher was booed by Pirates supporters in the first half of their clash against Leopards and after assisting with the first goal, a frustrated Gabuza threw his shirt into the crowd and after that, walked down to the dressing room.
He was subsequently shown a red card by referee Thando Ndzandzeka for his unsporting behaviour.