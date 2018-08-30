The deaths of three people as foreign-owned shops were looted in Soweto are evidence of what can go wrong when communities take the law into their own hands.

The destruction‚ fuelled by claims that foreign-owned shops were selling expired or hazardous food‚ saw Johannesburg MMC for health and social development Mpho Phalatse call for calm.

Three people died on Wednesday as community members went on the rampage‚ looting foreign-owned shops in parts of Soweto.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) condemned the xenophobic nature of the attacks‚ called on law enforcement officers to arrest the perpetrators as well as investigate allegations that some shops were selling food that was not safe for consumption.

“The perpetrators need to be charged with attempted murder for poisoning community members if these allegations are true‚” said Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla.

Cosatu said there had been allegations that some retailers had supplied expired food to foreign-owned shops but there had not been the political will to investigate the claims. “Cosatu calls for a comprehensive investigation that will get to the bottom of this issue and the bigger retailers also need to be held accountable and prosecuted if necessary‚” said Pamla.