In caves along the Great Kei River and at its confluences with the White Kei (Cacadu) and Black Kei rivers in Eastern Cape‚ there is a wealth of rock art paintings. It is not well known and is in danger of disappearing.

The rock paintings (parietal art) stretch back in time from the 19th century to perhaps 20‚000 years ago. “These paintings are the history of our ancestors‚” said Dr Nomalanga Mkhize‚ historian and anthropologist at Nelson Mandela University. “Their significance is paramount. These artefacts symbolise a civilization spanning thousands and thousands of years… They tell San history… and we can learn from their way of life.”

The paintings are not that well known to tourists. There are no guest houses or any tourist signs. People explore on their own.

But the paintings are being defaced‚ said local resident Nyameko Somgede. He showed GroundUp paintings obscured by charcoal and smoke residue. Some have been scratched through.

Somgede said: “People who are doing this damage must be young kids who are herders. They need to be educated how important this area is to us for us to protect this art.”

The many paintings include a number of remarkable works‚ such as the so-called “lost” springbok near the White Kei River and the depiction of a Victorian woman‚ complete with her hat‚ in the Xolobe River Valley. She is believed to have been a Scottish missionary who lived in this isolated area.

Speaking of the significance of the paintings‚ Mkhize said: “The San had many clans. The Xam clan are the forefathers of the Xhosa nation. Xhosas are a mix masala nation consisting of Khoi‚ San and Nguni… For instance‚ the mother of Maqoma‚ the great Xhosa general was San and he married Katji‚ a Khoisan woman‚ who was with him on Robben Island.”