Couple's lifeless bodies found in their home after family member raises alarm

03 September 2018 - 18:10 By Lwandile Bhengu
The bodies of the couple had been discovered in their Cottonlands home.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

Police are investigating the gruesome murder of a Verulam couple whose bodies were discovered by a relative on Monday morning.

Private security company Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) said they had received a call for assistance on Monday after a family member had gone to the couple's home. When there was no response‚ he looked through the couple’s bathroom window and saw a puddle of blood on the floor.

Rusa head Prem Balram said upon entry into the home‚ they had discovered the lifeless bodies in the bathroom‚ with the female lying face down in the tub with her hands tied and the male lying on the bloody bathroom floor.

KZN police spokesman Captain Nqobile Gwala said that the bodies of the couple‚ both in their 60s‚ had been discovered in their Cottonlands home.

“The body of a woman was found with strangulation marks and the man was found with stab wounds to the neck‚” said Gwala.

She said the motive for the killings was unknown.

