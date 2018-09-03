South Africa

WATCH | What was painful was Zuma knew what I went through, says Phumla Williams

03 September 2018 - 15:17 By timeslive

Acting GCIS head Phumla Williams concluded her testimony at the state capture inquiry hearings on September 3 2018. We spoke to her afterwards.

Acting GCIS head Phumla Williams concluded her testimony at the state capture inquiry hearings on Monday.

Williams told the inquiry how former communications minister Faith Muthambi’s mistreatment of her revived the trauma of her apartheid-era torture.

She says that former president Jacob Zuma knew what was happening and didn't do anything to stop it.

"What was painful was Zuma knew what I went through. He knows exactly my pain of torture, so I don't understand why he would actually keep quiet and not intervene," said Williams.

READ MORE:

Ajay Gupta only willing to testify in state capture inquiry from Dubai

Ajay Gupta has said he won't return to SA to testify at the state capture commission of inquiry but is prepared to give his version via video link.
News
1 day ago

Jacob Zuma not applying for cross-examination at state capture inquiry

Former president Jacob Zuma has not formally applied to cross-examine any of the state capture commission witnesses – but his son Duduzane and two of ...
News
4 hours ago

Zuma protected Faith Muthambi and he must explain why, says Phumla Williams

Acting government communications head Phumla Williams believes former president Jacob Zuma “protected” axed communications minister Faith Muthambi – ...
News
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. 6 quotes from Phumla Williams on emotional abuse‚ drugs‚ nightmares and Zuma's ... South Africa
  2. No 'fake food' found after inspections at 470 shops in SA South Africa
  3. 400 early birds apply for 2019 NSFAS bursaries South Africa
  4. US traffickers cater to Asia's taste for turtles Sci-Tech
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

'What was painful was Zuma knew what I went through'- Williams speaks at ...
Strictly Come Dancing Part II: British PM in Nairobi
X