WATCH | What was painful was Zuma knew what I went through, says Phumla Williams

Acting GCIS head Phumla Williams concluded her testimony at the state capture inquiry hearings on Monday.

Williams told the inquiry how former communications minister Faith Muthambi’s mistreatment of her revived the trauma of her apartheid-era torture.

She says that former president Jacob Zuma knew what was happening and didn't do anything to stop it.

"What was painful was Zuma knew what I went through. He knows exactly my pain of torture, so I don't understand why he would actually keep quiet and not intervene," said Williams.