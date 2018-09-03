South Africa

WATCH LIVE | GCIS head Phumla Williams testifies at state capture inquiry

03 September 2018 - 10:38 By timeslive

Phumla Williams‚ the acting director-general of GCIS‚ continues with her testimony at the state capture inquiry on Monday.

Williams said she was contacted by Manyi during her testimony on Friday‚ after she had confirmed that government’s advertising budget had been irregularly spent on The New Age/SABC breakfasts.

Manyi told her‚ via a text message‚ that these breakfasts did not take place during his tenure as director-general of GCIS.

Williams told the commission how former government communications head Mzwanele Manyi‚ after taking over from Themba Maseko as government communications head in 2011‚ changed the entire personnel of the institution's bid adjudication committee which Williams used to chair.

The rules were changed so that tenders that were decided by this committee would only be decided on and finalised by Manyi.

