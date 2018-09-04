SA's on fire and there's no one to put it out

Sophisticated arsonists and a dire lack of firefighting skills are exacting an increasingly deadly toll on SA – and costing the economy billions.

The latest edition of Fire Protection, an industry magazine, reveals the country’s financial loss from fire amounted to more than R3-billion. In 2007, it was R1.6-billion.

The report shows that while the number of fires has decreased year on year since 2013, the financial losses and deaths are mounting.