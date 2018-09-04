South Africa

WATCH | Miguel Louw - this is what we know so far

04 September 2018 - 11:30 By TimesLIVE

A body that is believed to be of missing nine-year-old Miguel Louw was found on Monday, September 3 2018. 

The body was found a stone’s throw from the home of butcher Mohammed Ebrahim‚ who was linked to the boy’s disappearance on July 17. Ebrahim’s family earlier told TimesLIVE that they were living in fear.

“We fully understand the pain this incident has caused to the family and members of the community. As the provincial government‚ we would like to express our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased during this difficult time‚” KwaZulu-Natal Community Safety MEC Mxolisi Kaunda said in a statement on Tuesday.

Police are expected to use DNA testing to conclusively identify the remains of the boy‚ who was found wearing a school tracksuit jacket.

Ebrahim‚ of Longbury Drive in Phoenix‚ was arrested three days after Miguel was last seen. When he was detained‚ he was found in possession of Miguel’s original birth certificate and Miguel’s mother’s identity document.

CCTV footage showed Miguel at a KFC with Ebrahim‚ an acquaintance of the family for about two weeks‚ on the day of his disappearance.

