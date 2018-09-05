WATCH | Armed gang hijacks vehicle in front of security guards

Are security guards enough to keep hijackers away? It would seem not.

A group of armed criminals hijacked a vehicle in Chartwell, north of Johannesburg, in full view of the security guards that were on duty.

The incident took place on September 4 2018.

In the CCTV footage, a woman is seen waiting outside the gate as an SUV approaches to drop her children off. As the SUV comes to a stop and a man steps out, a BMW approaches and the driver calmly turns the vehicle around.

The brazen criminals then jump out of the BMW, pointing guns at everyone on the street.

Thankfully, the criminals allow the woman to get her children out of the back seat, before driving off with the stolen car.

* A previous version of this article stated that the security guards had run away from the threat. The article has been updated to reflect the video content correctly.