'Cheating' granny splurged on hubby's tab while he was in ICU

05 September 2018 - 09:33 By Timeslive
After alleged incidents of cheating, a 75-year-old Pretoria man decides to divorce his 79-year-old wife. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Sebnem Ragiboglu

She cheated on him and‚ to add insult to injury‚ went shopping with his credit card while he was in intensive care‚ a retiree told the divorce court in Pretoria. This week‚ their year-long marriage was dissolved.

The Citizen reported on Wednesday that the husband‚ aged 75‚ accused his wife‚ 79‚ of having several one-night stands and extra-marital affairs. 

In terms of a settlement‚ which was confirmed as a court order‚ the wife agreed to transfer her half-share of their retirement home to her ex and to pay him more than R8‚000 for the damage she caused to the property and using his credit card without his consent while he was in ICU.

Although he initially wanted her to return the Mercedes-Benz C-Class vehicle he bought for her‚ each agreed to retain the vehicles they were currently using. His wife did not deal with his allegations in court papers.

The Pretoria News reported that the feuding pair agreed to divide their furniture and appliances – except for the washing machine and tumble drier‚ on which they have not yet reached an agreement.

Does she get to keep her wedding ring? We don't know yet. The Pretoria News says this “will be discussed between the parties”.

