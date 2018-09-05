She cheated on him and‚ to add insult to injury‚ went shopping with his credit card while he was in intensive care‚ a retiree told the divorce court in Pretoria. This week‚ their year-long marriage was dissolved.

The Citizen reported on Wednesday that the husband‚ aged 75‚ accused his wife‚ 79‚ of having several one-night stands and extra-marital affairs.

In terms of a settlement‚ which was confirmed as a court order‚ the wife agreed to transfer her half-share of their retirement home to her ex and to pay him more than R8‚000 for the damage she caused to the property and using his credit card without his consent while he was in ICU.