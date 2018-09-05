An Ocean Basket male employee has been arrested following an altercation that left his female manager with bruises on her face and stitches above her eye.

Phumeza Williams‚ a manager at the Ocean Basket seafood restaurant in Killarney‚ Johannesburg‚ was assaulted at the Johannesburg-based eatery on Friday evening following an argument with one of her employees.

Pictures of Williams‚ which were circulated on social media this week‚ showed blood oozing from a cut above her left eye and a bruise on her chin.

A scuffle allegedly occurred between the two following an argument relating to the collection of customer orders.

The owner of the franchise‚ Kershan Govender‚ told SowetanLIVE that he was investigating the matter. "I'm busy interviewing other workers in order to find out what has really happened‚" he said.