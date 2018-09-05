Ocean Basket employee arrested for assaulting female boss
An Ocean Basket male employee has been arrested following an altercation that left his female manager with bruises on her face and stitches above her eye.
Phumeza Williams‚ a manager at the Ocean Basket seafood restaurant in Killarney‚ Johannesburg‚ was assaulted at the Johannesburg-based eatery on Friday evening following an argument with one of her employees.
Pictures of Williams‚ which were circulated on social media this week‚ showed blood oozing from a cut above her left eye and a bruise on her chin.
A scuffle allegedly occurred between the two following an argument relating to the collection of customer orders.
The owner of the franchise‚ Kershan Govender‚ told SowetanLIVE that he was investigating the matter. "I'm busy interviewing other workers in order to find out what has really happened‚" he said.
Govender said he has spoken to Williams and wanted to get both sides of the story before deciding on the way forward. Govender‚ who added that both employees would face a disciplinary hearing‚ said he promised Williams that he would give her any support she required to overcome the ordeal.
Williams has so far declined to comment. A family member‚ who preferred to remain anonymous‚ said the altercation was sparked when Williams slapped the male employee who was using a series of profanities at work.
"The employee started swearing at Williams following an argument about customer orders‚" said the relative.
Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was opened on Friday and the suspect was arrested on the same day.
"The suspect appeared in court on Monday and we're still waiting for the docket from the National Prosecuting Authority on whether to proceed with the case‚" he said.