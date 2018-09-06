The chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF)‚ General Solly Shoke‚ on Thursday commended SANDF officers who are part of the Force Intervention Brigade deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) for their bravery during an encounter with rebels.

The incident occurred on Monday‚ September 3‚ he said in a statement.

"Two of our members sustained minor injuries."

The South African National Defence Union (Sandu) spokesperson Pikkie Greeff said a South African helicopter took enemy fire in DRC.

"Damage to rotor blades‚ crew landed and are safe. Please think about our soldiers!" he tweeted.

Geneneral Shoke said of the crew: "Their deeds confirm that our soldiers are trained for any tasks at hand. . . members of the SANDF are recognised internationally for their bravery and their no-nonsense attitude when engaging with opposing forces."

He reiterated that the SANDF is committed to being a part of the peace process in the DRC.

"Our soldiers will continue doing a sterling job under difficult circumstances by protecting innocent citizens in DRC."