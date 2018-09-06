South Africa

Military chief commends SA peacekeepers who came under fire in DRC

06 September 2018 - 15:22 By Timeslive
SANDF chief General Solly Shoke says the deeds of the SANDF officials are an indication that the country's soldiers are trained for any tasks at hand
SANDF chief General Solly Shoke says the deeds of the SANDF officials are an indication that the country's soldiers are trained for any tasks at hand
Image: Supplied

The chief of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF)‚ General Solly Shoke‚ on Thursday commended SANDF officers who are part of the Force Intervention Brigade deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) for their bravery during an encounter with rebels.

The incident occurred on Monday‚ September 3‚ he said in a statement.

"Two of our members sustained minor injuries."

The South African National Defence Union (Sandu) spokesperson Pikkie Greeff said a South African helicopter took enemy fire in DRC.

"Damage to rotor blades‚ crew landed and are safe. Please think about our soldiers!" he tweeted.

Geneneral Shoke said of the crew: "Their deeds confirm that our soldiers are trained for any tasks at hand. . . members of the SANDF are recognised internationally for their bravery and their no-nonsense attitude when engaging with opposing forces."

He reiterated that the SANDF is committed to being a part of the peace process in the DRC.

"Our soldiers will continue doing a sterling job under difficult circumstances by protecting innocent citizens in DRC."

READ MORE:

Women in the armed forces show their mettle

There are no women in the army.
News
13 days ago

SANDF rejects arms 'smuggling' report

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) on Wednesday rejected reports that it had tried to smuggle small arms and ammunition to Cuba aboard a chartered ...
News
1 month ago

SANDF chief laments budgetary constraints

The SA National Defence Force says it has taken a decision to find ways of doing things internally since it faces serious budgetary constraints that ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Strikers flay Sasol ... then braai South Africa
  2. WATCH | Religious tributes for dead boy believed to missing Miguel South Africa
  3. Military chief commends SA peacekeepers who came under fire in DRC South Africa
  4. Munitions factory blast victims to be named next week South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Serena Williams supports Nike’s Kaepernick campaign
Armed gangsters pull off brazen hijacking in front of security guards
X