CrimeStats | Three crime heroes from 2018

The latest crime stats are being revealed before Parliament by Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday morning. They cover the financial year that ended in March 2018.

Cele was only appointed police minister in February 2018, meaning that the outcomes would be attributed to former police minister Fikile Mbalula.

As South African's brace themselves for the updated statistics on the state of crime in the country, some people have overshadowed the bad news for their heroic actions.

Here are just three heroes that made headlines in 2018.

Constable Luyolo Nojulumba

The metro police constable was hailed a hero after he caught a baby who was flung off the roof of a shack during a stand-off with police in April. A 38-year-old man climbed to the top of his shack in the Joe Slovo township in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality and threatened to throw his daughter off the structure if his house was demolished.