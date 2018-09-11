South Africa

#CrimeStats: Ten years of murder in South Africa in one terrifying graphic

More people have been murdered in South Africa over the last 10 years than died in the Afghanistan war or in the bombing of Hiroshima

11 September 2018 - 11:54 By Staff Writer
Bheki Cele.
Bheki Cele.
Image: SAPA

The government has just released South Africa's crime statistics for 2017/2018. They show that some 20 336 people were murdered in the last year measured.

This is the highest murder number the country has ever recorded. The statistics over 10 years compare unfavourably with deaths in the Afghanistan war or in the bombing of Hiroshima.

Police minister, Bheki Cele said of the statistics that they 'bring us close to a war zone' with 57 people murdered a day.

Here are the hard facts about murder in SA in one graphic:

The SA Police Service releases the yearly crime stats on Tuesday, September 11 2018. Here are seven alarming figures from the results.

READ MORE:

#CrimeStats: Farm murders in SA - 62 deaths recorded

A total of 62 farm murders were reported in the past financial year in South Africa‚ according to the latest crime statistics released in Parliament ...
News
5 hours ago

#CrimeStats: 985 children murdered in SA - mostly boys

When it comes to crime against children‚ more boys were murdered than girls in the last financial year in SA.
News
5 hours ago

#CrimeStats: This brings us close to a war zone - Bheki Cele

South Africa has recorded an increase in the number of reported serious crimes including murder‚ attempted murder and sexual offences.
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. SA’s 62‚000 police deficit falls short of UN norm for policing South Africa
  2. Data may fall as Icasa mulls regulating prices South Africa
  3. WATCH | Shootout between cops and robbers in Fourways South Africa
  4. Don't blame the dagga: 5 scary AI predictions made by Elon Musk Lifestyle
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
Williams fined after controversial US Open final
X