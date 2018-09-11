South Africa

Sars might not be able to collect 40% of outstanding tax

11 September 2018 - 17:48 By Sunita Menon
Acting chief officer for business and individual tax at Sars Fabian Murray says it is "questionable" whether Sars would be able to collect outstanding money from tax payers
Acting chief officer for business and individual tax at Sars Fabian Murray says it is "questionable" whether Sars would be able to collect outstanding money from tax payers
Image: Reuben Goldberg

It emerged at the Tax Indaba on Monday that the South African Revenue Service (Sars) might not be able to collect about 40% of outstanding money from tax payers‚ which has risen from about R85-billion in 2015 to R143-billion.

It is "questionable" whether Sars would be able to collect this portion of the debt‚ which relates largely to disputes or debt that has been outstanding for more than four years‚ Fabian Murray‚ acting chief officer for business and individual tax at Sars‚ said at the indaba.

Instead‚ Sars would focus on achieving the other 60%‚ said Murray.

"The increased debt book is also an indication of the strain taxpayers are experiencing‚" he said.

This followed a speech by finance minister Nhlanhla Nene‚ who warned that the government was likely to miss its tax collection targets in the context of a recession.

While shortfalls have been attributed to the slowing economy‚ Nene said‚ "We cannot ignore the potential impact of a reduction in the effectiveness of tax administration.

"Tax avoidance and tax evasion will be on the rise in any economy that is growing more slowly and where taxes have been increased."

In recent months‚ the revenue service has pushed to restore its credibility following years of maladministration under suspended commissioner Tom Moyane.

READ MORE:

Bain to set aside R164m in fees from Sars work

Bain & Company announced on Sunday that its global board agreed to set aside all of the R164m of fees plus VAT and interest‚ from its work with the ...
News
2 days ago

Skills shortage at SARS after wave of resignations

A revival of the SARS large business centre‚ which catered holistically for large corporate clients‚ is on the cards‚ after the critical unit was ...
News
19 days ago

Bain’s intervention at SARS led to high court litigation unit being cut

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) high court litigation unit‚ as well as another dealing with the illicit economy‚ were culled in the ...
News
20 days ago

Most read

  1. Kumalo Primary School siblings die after ‘stomach cramps and nausea’ South Africa
  2. Pregnant nurse's body found stuck in tree in KZN South Africa
  3. Washington DC under state of emergency for hurricane Florence World
  4. Sars might not be able to collect 40% of outstanding tax South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
Murder, rape and robbery in numbers: 5 crime stats that will wreck your Tuesday
X