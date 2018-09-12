Private investigators have hailed the arrest of two men in connection with the murder of Creighton farmer Peter Scott over the weekend.

Shaheen Suleiman of the Magma Security investigations team said they acted on intelligence in the wake of the bloody slaying in KZN‚ which led them to Johannesburg.

“We were mobilised on Saturday to track and arrest suspects who were involved in a farm murder in Creighton. We managed to track one of the suspects to Johannesburg. Working closely with police‚ he was placed under arrest‚” said Suleiman.

He said the man was found in possession of laptops and other items stolen from Lynavis farm.

“Our team then proceeded to Ixopo‚ where a second suspect was shot during the arrest. One unlicensed firearm‚ the deceased farmer's cellphone and other items were recovered‚” he said.