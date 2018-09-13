Mashego’s revelation was made as many of those who had come to the service had dispersed from the stadium. Others had turned their focus from the speeches and were chatting amongst themselves in the stands‚ drowning out Mashego’s voice.

There was hardly any reaction from the crowd following her announcement.

For several days following the blaze‚ forensic officers had combed through the building and its surrounding areas‚ trying to find the cause of the blaze. By Wednesday‚ their findings had not been made public.

Following the fire last week‚ Gauteng premier David Makhura said officials knew that the building did not meet compliance standards. It was reported that the building only had 21% compliance‚ when desired compliance levels are in excess of 80%.

It was‚ however‚ not the only problematic government building in the Johannesburg CBD.

On Monday‚ his office announced that it was moving government workers from eight other buildings that did not comply with safety standards.

But this didn’t matter to those who had lost their colleagues and loved ones the week before. On Wednesday firefighters expressed their anger and frustration at being deployed to these unsafe buildings.

Firefighters from the Fairview station said it was the last time that any of them would lose their lives in such a senseless manner.