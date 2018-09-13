South Africa

Zeerust high school pupil arrested for stabbing his teacher to death

13 September 2018 - 20:25 By Nico Gous
Image: iStock

A learner allegedly stabbed and killed a teacher on Thursday at a school in Zeerust‚ North West.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga was “appalled” after the death of Gadimang Daniel Mokolobate‚ 24.

“The stabbing incident happened in full view of a class that was in the process of writing an examination.

“The death of 24-year-old‚ Gadimang Daniel Mokolobate can only be described as an abhorrent travesty‚” Motshekga said.

Motshekga said it was “heartbreaking” to lose a teacher who had “so much potential for greatness”.

Mokolobate allegedly reprimanded the learner on Wednesday for skipping the queue at the school’s feeding programme.

The learner was arrested and the provincial education department is offering counselling at the school.

The incident comes after a learner was arrested at the Eldorado Park Secondary School in Johannesburg on Wednesday after pointing a gun at a teacher.

Motshekga said delinquency and lawless in schools was unacceptable.

“Parents‚ communities and law enforcement agencies all need to play their role to ensure that together we raise caring‚ responsible citizens and that our schools are protected from evil elements that threaten to destabilise them.”

