Some Zimbabweans who have applied for their Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP) are anxious about the slow progress processing their permits. Without a valid permit to show they find their bank accounts frozen‚ face difficulties registering their children at educational institutions and even lose their jobs.

The ZEP replaces the ZSP (Zimbabwean Special Permit) which expired in December 2017. Home Affairs issued a circular to banks‚ employers and learning institutions in December that as long as people could show proof of application for the ZEP they should continue to receive services while their application is being adjudicated. However‚ GroundUp is aware of a number of cases where banks‚ schools and employers have not heeded this advisory.

Applications for the ZEP opened on 15 September 2017 and the closing date (extended twice) was 15 February 2018.

On 31 January‚ Home Affairs announced that the ZEP process‚ including finalising adjudications and issuing all new permits‚ would be completed by the end of September 2018.

But on 6 September‚ Home Affairs media manager David Hlabane said in an email response to GroundUp that the department is currently adjudicating applications that were received before the closing date and the process should be completed around October.

GroundUp has been trying every day since Monday to get an answer from Home Affairs as to how many applications have been successfully processed‚ but without success.

Morgan (surname withheld) applied on 7 December 2017. She has been tracking her application online. “Up to now nothing new‚ almost nine months after submission‚” she said.