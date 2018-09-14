Shack-dwellers in Zwelitsha informal settlement in Khayelitsha are doing their best to make their settlement liveable‚ digging pit toilets and making space for roads. But they say they need water to battle fires which break out in their shacks.

On Monday residents tried but failed to extinguish a fire that burned down a shack at about 5am‚ said Msimelelo Vuba‚ 31. Vuba said he was waiting for transport to work in Athlone when he saw flames engulfing his neighbour’s shack. “I hurried to the shack and found residents battling the fire. The residents dug up sand and scooped it with spades‚ throwing it into the burning shack.”

The sand had prevented the fire from spreading. But if water had been available residents would have been able to save the shack and the belongings inside‚ said Vuba.

Nosiphenathi Dolophi‚ 22‚ said getting water had been a struggle since she moved in about three months ago. “I walk up the hill to collect water from my in-laws’ place nearby. The daily walks wear my shoes out and I go to bed tired every day‚” she said.

She draws electricity from a serviced site nearby for R200 a month for her TV and lights. She uses a gas stove to cook and boil water for washing.