Seven alleged zama zamas were arrested on Friday at an abandoned gold mine in Limpopo.

Another 45 suspects were arrested at Ellerton mine outside Giyani in raids in March and May.

About 90 bags of gold-bearing material were seized in Friday’s raid by Hawks serious organised crime investigators‚ crime intelligence‚ public order police and the Department of Mineral Resources.

The seven suspects‚ aged between 26 and 60‚ are expected to appear in Giyani Magistrate’s Court on Monday charged with contravening the Precious Metals Act‚ illegal mining and unlawful possession of unwrought metal.

The mine‚ in Hlaniki village‚ was closed in 2016. In the March raid‚ police also seized five vehicles‚ two generators‚ mining drills‚ industrial hammers and a sieve.