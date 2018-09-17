An elderly woman and a toddler who were reported missing in two separate cases in Limpopo have both been found - napping peacefully under trees!

In the first incident‚ two-year-old old Emmanuel Kesobelamang from Gilead was reported missing last Monday‚ said Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

"The family members of the two-year-old boy reported the matter to the police on the same day. Subsequently‚ a joint search operation ensued‚ composed of the SAPS search and rescue unit‚ the mounted police unit‚ the air wing and Gilead SAPS members‚ supported by the family and members of the community. They went all over the area‚ searching for the victim until the evening‚ with no success‚" said Ngoepe.

"The following day‚ the search operation continued until about midday‚ when the toddler was found alive and well‚ sleeping in the bushes under a tree. He was immediately taken to hospital for medical attention."

On Thursday‚ the family of 76-year-old Ramaesela Johanna Mashalane from a village near Steilloop reported her missing after she failed to come home from church.

"A joint search operation was immediately activated‚ composed of the above-mentioned roleplayers‚" said Ngoepe. "It was up and running until the granny was also found alive and well‚ sleeping under a tree in the bushes about 20km from her home."

She was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

Ngoepe called on family members to prioritise the safety of children and the elderly‚ adding that there was no waiting period before one could be reported missing.

"The police in Limpopo have experienced a high rate of reported incidents of missing persons in the recent past. In dealing with this situation effectively‚ a dedicated team of members from different units led by the search and rescue unit was established for any eventuality around the clock‚" he said.