South Africa

'The nerve to pull out a knife against your roommate is completely unjustifiable' - Unizulu SRC

17 September 2018 - 10:59 By Nonkululeko Njilo And Jeff Wicks
The fatal stabbing happened at the University of Zululand’s residence. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

The Student Representative Council (SRC) of the University of Zululand has reacted with shock to a fatal stabbing incident between roommates that led to a violent mob-justice attack.

“We are truly saddened and shocked by this incident. It’s normal for roommates to have misunderstandings‚ but the nerve to pull out a knife against your roommate is completely unjustifiable‚" said the SRC’s deputy president‚ Ndumiso Ntshangase‚ on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon‚ at the university’s residence‚ according to Ntshangase. The victim was allegedly stabbed in the neck‚ chest and eye.

“The two students were both first years and roommates. We are not sure of the actual details of what caused the fight‚ but we understand that they had a fight‚ which saw the roommate being cut with a knife - to death‚” he told TimesLIVE.

A violent video has since emerged‚ showing the alleged perpetrator being beaten and stoned by a mob of students.

“The students were very upset about the incident‚ they wanted to pay revenge… This happened at res‚ where students must protect each other‚” said Ntshangase.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed the incident‚ saying two students attacked each other on the main campus at Unizulu‚ in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

“One of them produced a knife and stabbed the other repeatedly‚ and actually tried to cut his throat. He died at the scene‚” she said. “After that the students got angry‚ mobilised and attacked the suspect. He was rescued by the security [at the university] and the police‚” she added.

Mbele said the student was gravely injured by the mob and remained in a serious condition in hospital‚ under police guard. He is expected to be charged with murder.

Ntshangase said they were still trying to come to terms with the incident and would liaise with university management.

“We are still in shock. We will release statements‚ hopefully by the end of the day‚ after meeting with the university’s management‚” he said.

Unizulu SRC treasurer-general Siyabonga Castro Mbandlwa said speculation was rife about the motive for the stabbing.

“There are two rumours circulating among students. One that the argument was related to a girl and the other that they fought over a glass of water. We can’t be sure. It’s all speculation at the moment‚” he added.

A first year B-com student‚ who did not want to be named‚ said: “Everything is just a mess‚ I am traumatised and I want to go home. I was at res at around 2pm when I saw people running after this one guy. I watched as they all started attacking him. It was too horrific to watch‚” said the student‚ who lives in res on the main campus.

She said she was heartbroken when she found out the identity of the student who had been stabbed. “I did not know him very well‚ but I remember him from registration because he had such a warm and kind face. He used to sing. A lot of people were fond of him.”

