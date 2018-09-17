The Uber driver who allegedly beat up a 71- year-old man during an argument over parking at OR Tambo International Airport is expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Monday - on a charge of murder.

The driver‚ a 30-year-old man from Daveyton‚ was initially charged with assault with intention to cause grievous bodily harm after the elderly motorist sustained a head injury that left him in a critical condition in hospital.

Zalman Orlianski’s family said on Monday that he died on Sunday evening. His funeral will take place on Tuesday.

"This is incredibly sad news. Our hearts go out to the family and we will continue to stay in touch with them to offer our support‚" a spokesperson for Uber South Africa said on Monday.

"We trust that law enforcement and the judicial systems will do their best to ensure that justice prevails. We stand ready to help police with any additional information needed for their investigation." Uber SA said it has removed the driver from its app‚ after camera footage of the argument was obtained.