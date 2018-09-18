South Africa

Newborn abandoned near KwaZulu-Natal highway

18 September 2018 - 12:22 By Suthentira Govender
Police are trying to locate the next of kin of a one-week-old baby boy who was found on Sunday. The baby was found abandoned near an unoccupied house on the R74 highway in Maphumulo, in northern KZN
Police are trying to locate the next of kin of a one-week-old baby boy who was found on Sunday. The baby was found abandoned near an unoccupied house on the R74 highway in Maphumulo, in northern KZN
Image: Supplied

Police have launched a search for the family of a one-week-old baby who was abandoned near a highway in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The baby was discovered by a passerby close to an unoccupied house on the R74 highway in Maphumulo.

"The baby was well-clothed and wrapped in a blanket. He was taken to hospital for medical attention‚" said police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane.

A case of child abandonment was opened at the Maphumulo police station. Detectives from the KwaDukuza Family Violence‚ Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit have called on the community to assist in locating the baby's family.

Anyone with information can contact Sergeant Duma on 079 484 5748 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.  

Most read

  1. Stabbed NW teacher was ‘a talented young educator’: Motshekga South Africa
  2. Mnangagwa delivers first Sona‚ MDC Alliance legislators walk out Africa
  3. No bail for suspended Uber driver arrested for OR Tambo airport brawl South Africa
  4. SAP's 7 commandments for ethical AI Sci-Tech
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X