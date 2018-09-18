Newborn abandoned near KwaZulu-Natal highway

Police have launched a search for the family of a one-week-old baby who was abandoned near a highway in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The baby was discovered by a passerby close to an unoccupied house on the R74 highway in Maphumulo.

"The baby was well-clothed and wrapped in a blanket. He was taken to hospital for medical attention‚" said police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane.

A case of child abandonment was opened at the Maphumulo police station. Detectives from the KwaDukuza Family Violence‚ Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit have called on the community to assist in locating the baby's family.

Anyone with information can contact Sergeant Duma on 079 484 5748 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.