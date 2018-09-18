A dozen Black First Land First supporters have gathered outside the venue where the state capture inquiry hearings are being held‚ but have been refused entry to the Hill on Empire building in Parktown‚ Johannesburg.

South African Police Services deployed outside the venue blocked the group of 15‚ wearing T-shirts bearing the words: “BLF says Absa must pay back the money.”

This happened while a representative from Absa‚ Yasmin Masithela‚ was testifying before the commission on why the bank had closed the bank accounts belonging to Gupta-owned businesses.

BLF deputy president Zanele Lwana accused the police of trampling on their rights as members of the public to attend the hearings.

She insisted that they were not there to disrupt the proceedings. But police officers stood their ground and refused to grant the group access.