Absa Bank’s decision to close Gupta accounts in 2015 was based on concerns of financial crimes — and any attempts by the ANC and two cabinet ministers to interfere in that decision could have had devastating consequences for both the bank and South Africa.

Any meetings with outside parties to interfere in private client relationships would have resulted in the bank being exposed to sanctions from national and international financial regulatory authorities.

Testifying at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture‚ Absa’s former chief compliance officer‚ Yasmin Masithela‚ revealed that the bank had refused to meet with former minister Mosebenzi Zwane’s inter-ministerial committee – which “investigated” the closure of Gupta family bank accounts – because “we did not understand why the committee would be interested in private bank accounts”.

“We did not deem the committee to be an appropriate committee. We did not under the constitution of the committee‚” she said.

Absa was the first major South African bank to cut ties with the Guptas‚ after conducting an annual Politically Exposed Persons risk assessment on the family’s Oakbay businesses‚ which were banking with Absa. That assessment – which revealed “evidence of large‚ unexplained transfer of funds”‚ was launched in November 2014‚ and Absa indicated that it would close Oakbay’s accounts in late 2015.