Four dead after truck hits bakkie on N3

A horrific crash between a truck and bakkie on the N3’s notorious Van Reenen’s Pass claimed the lives of four people on Wednesday.

Two men and a woman died in the bakkie and a passenger from the truck was killed. The driver of the truck escaped with minor injuries.

KZN Emergency Services spokesman Robert McKenzie confirmed that one survivor was treated by paramedics at the scene.

“The cause of the accident is not known at this stage and is being investigated by police‚” he said.

The steep pass on the road between Johannesburg and Durban has become a hotspot for pile-ups and accidents‚ often involving trucks.