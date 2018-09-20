Ajay Gupta slams Mcebisi Jonas in state capture affidavit

Ajay Gupta has accused former deputy finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas of deliberately lying about meeting with him - “either by his own devising or by the devising of others” – in a bid to falsely implicate him in wrongdoing.

“I made no offer of a ministerial post as described by him. I did not make any offer to him to pay him either R600,000 cash or offer to pay him R600m in an account of his choice. I did not have any knowledge of any upcoming Cabinet reshuffling and or about ministers that may be fired and I did not have any influence over the appointment of any members of the National Executive, nor did I ever have such influence.”

The Gupta patriarch also says he can prove he was at Oakbay’s Sandton office’s when this allegedly corrupt meeting took place.

This fervent denial is contained in an affidavit filed at the Zondo Commission into alleged state capture, where Jonas had testified on August 24 that he was offered the bribes at a meeting at the Gupta compound in Saxonwold, Johannesburg.

The affidavit was filed on September 2, but released to TimesLIVE on Thursday afternoon.

In the affidavit, Ajay also accused former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela of using a “leading question” to establish that he was the person that Jonas says he met with on October 23, 2015 - and who Jonas has accused of trying to bribe and threaten him.

During his testimony to the inquiry, Jonas admitted that at the time of the 2015 meeting he did not know which Gupta brother he was meeting with as the man "did not introduce himself" - but that he did recognise him as one of the Gupta brothers based on media reports.

Later, Jonas testified, he looked at published pictures of the brothers and said he was "relatively certain" that the Gupta at the meeting was Ajay. However, he said he could not "exclude the possibility" that it was Rajesh Gupta he had met with.