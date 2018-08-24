South Africa

IN FULL | Mcebisi Jonas's explosive statement to the state capture inquiry

24 August 2018 - 12:30 By TimesLIVE
Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas prepares to testify at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown, Johannesburg on August 24 2018.
Image: ALON SKUY

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas has dropped several explosive bombshells in his testimony at the Zondo commission into state capture on Friday.

In a morning of startling evidence at the inquiry, Jonas told the commission how the Hawks attempted to deliberately sabotage the investigation into the Guptas’ attempt to bribe him.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Jonas also has revealed that the main reason former president Jacob Zuma fired then finance minister Nhlanhla Nene was because of his refusal to sign off on the nuclear deal.

The former deputy minister of finance went on to describe how a Gupta brother told him the family was “in control of everything” and that Zuma would do anything they told him to. Jonas informed Nene that he was to be fired at a meeting on the balcony of the Treasury building in Pretoria because they believed the department had been bugged by rogue security operatives.

Read his full statement below:

