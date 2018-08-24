IN FULL | Mcebisi Jonas's explosive statement to the state capture inquiry

Jonas also has revealed that the main reason former president Jacob Zuma fired then finance minister Nhlanhla Nene was because of his refusal to sign off on the nuclear deal.

The former deputy minister of finance went on to describe how a Gupta brother told him the family was “in control of everything” and that Zuma would do anything they told him to. Jonas informed Nene that he was to be fired at a meeting on the balcony of the Treasury building in Pretoria because they believed the department had been bugged by rogue security operatives.

Read his full statement below: