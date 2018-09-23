South Africa

Man arrested for Phoenix triple murder to appear in court on Tuesday

23 September 2018 - 13:43 By Nico Gous
The bodies of Jane Govindsamy‚ and her two daughters Denisha and Rackelle, are carried out of the Phoenix housing complex on September 21 2018.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

The 45-year-old man arrested for a triple murder in Phoenix‚ Durban‚ will appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

KwaZulu-Natal transport and community safety MEC Mxolisi Kaunda on Sunday commended the swift response by police in the matter.

“We have full confidence in the police that they will conduct a thorough investigation on the matter and ensure that those who are implicated face the full might of the law.”

The suspect was arrested on Friday night for the murder of a woman and her two children in Tasvir Mansions in Longcroft Drive earlier in the day.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said they had found the bodies of Jane Govender‚ 44‚ and her daughter‚ Rackelle‚ 16‚ in the house. While combing the scene during their investigation‚ they found the body of Jane’s second daughter‚ Denisha‚ 22‚ in a cupboard.

