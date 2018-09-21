South Africa

Mom and two daughters found dead in Phoenix home

21 September 2018 - 13:28 By Jeff Wicks
Police at the Phoenix home where a mother and her two daughters were found murdered.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

Police were at the scene of a triple murder of a woman and her two daughters in Durban on Friday.

It is understood that the bodies of the woman and her 16-year-old daughter were found gagged in their flat at Tasvir Mansions in Longcroft‚ Phoenix‚ early on Friday morning.

The teen’s sister‚ 22‚ was initially thought to be missing from the home.

Police mounted a search while waiting for crime scene technicians to examine the scene. Shortly after noon‚ the woman’s body was found stuffed in a cupboard.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane had not responded to questions at the time of publishing.

Police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed the gruesome find.

"We can confirm that three bodies were found this morning at Phoenix. No further information is available at this stage since the members are still busy at the scene‚” he said.

This is a developing story.

