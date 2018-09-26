South Africa

SA and UAE sign extradition treaty

26 September 2018 - 16:53 By Nico Gous
Skyline of Dubai with the Burj al-Arab (R) in the foreground and Burj Khalifa (L) in the background.
Skyline of Dubai with the Burj al-Arab (R) in the foreground and Burj Khalifa (L) in the background.
Image: GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP

South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed mutual legal assistance and extradition treaties on Monday.

“On September 25 2018‚ the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services‚ Adv Michael Masutha‚ and his United Arab Emirates counterpart‚ His Excellency Sultan Saeed Al Badi‚ signed Treaties on Extradition and Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters in Abu Dhabi‚ UAE‚” the department of justice and correctional services said in a statement on Tuesday.

Negotiations between the countries began in February 2010.

“The treaties will enable the two countries to assist each other in the investigation and prosecution of crimes through mutual legal assistance and the extradition of fugitives.”

