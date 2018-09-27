Eating ice cream isn’t usually regarded as an act of bravery‚ so why were some delegates at a food conference in Cape Town on Thursday taking selfies of themselves bearing horror movie expressions while holding spoonfuls of the stuff?

Because the peanut butter‚ chai tea and chocolate flavoured ice cream wasn’t a dairy product - far from it.

The main ingredient in Cape Town-based Gourmet Grubb’s ice cream is insect larvae - black soldier fly larvae‚ to be exact.

It’s a rather special fly‚ breaking down organic waste‚ returning nutrients to the soil and in the process becoming rich in protein‚ unsaturated fats‚ calcium‚ zinc and iron.

In fact‚ the “Entomilk” the ice-cream is made from has five times the protein of cow’s milk - almost as much as red meat - and its amino acid profile is better suited to the human body‚ according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

It’s also lactose-free‚ which is a significant factor in South Africa‚ given that 80% of the black population is lactose intolerant.