South Africa

No South Africans reported missing in deadly Indonesian earthquake

29 September 2018 - 15:24 By Timeslive
Residents stand in front of a damaged shopping mall after an earthquake hit Palu, Sulawesi Island, Indonesia September 29, 2018.
Residents stand in front of a damaged shopping mall after an earthquake hit Palu, Sulawesi Island, Indonesia September 29, 2018.
Image: Antara Foto/Rolex Malaha via REUTERS

No South Africans have been reported missing in a powerful earthquake and tsunami that have hit the Indonesian island of Sulawesi‚ the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) says.

The death toll in the disaster has been put at nearly 400 so far but authorities expect the figure to rise.

Dirco said the South African embassy in Jakarta was in contact with the Indonesian authorities and that there were no reports so far of any South Africans missing.

It urged family members of any South Africans residing or on holiday in Indonesia whom they were unable to contact or locate to contact the department’s 24-hour switchboard number at 012 351 1000.

The South African government has expressed its condolences to the government and people of Indonesia in the wake of the disaster‚

“The thoughts of the people of South Africa are with the people of Indonesia during this difficult period and the South African Government extends its sympathy to those families who have lost their loved ones‚” it said in a statement on Saturday. 

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Nearly 400 people were killed when a powerful quake sent a tsunami barrelling into the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as ...
News
5 hours ago

Tsunami warning lifted after major quake strikes off Indonesia

A major 7.5 quake struck off the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Friday, prompting a tsunami alert hours after a milder quake brought down houses in ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. No South Africans reported missing in deadly Indonesian earthquake South Africa
  2. SA sends condolences to Indonesia following deadly earthquake World
  3. Family and friends question why as they pay final respects to Phoenix triple ... South Africa
  4. Serb assassin linked to Cyril Beeka loses bid for asylum South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane wants to see entire ANC before Zondo commission
‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
X