Members of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) picketed at the head office of Correctional Services in Pretoria on Monday‚ citing concerns over the safety of the building.

Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said‚ “Our members are protesting over the ignorance of management over safety issues in the building. They are forcing our members to work in those conditions.”

He said their members had received a letter from management in which they were warned that they could be fired for not going to work.

“Management claims our members are engaging in an illegal strike. We don’t think it’s an illegal strike. It’s their [the workers’] rights to work under safe conditions‚” said Mamabolo.

He said their members were prepared to work but not inside the building.

“They will not go inside the building until all the safety issues have been resolved‚” he said.