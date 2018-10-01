South Africa

Popcru pickets‚ citing safety issues at Correctional Services head office

01 October 2018 - 14:42 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Police administrative staff belonging to Popcru during a march on August 29 2013
Police administrative staff belonging to Popcru during a march on August 29 2013
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Deaan Vivier

Members of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) picketed at the head office of Correctional Services in Pretoria on Monday‚ citing concerns over the safety of the building.

Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said‚ “Our members are protesting over the ignorance of management over safety issues in the building. They are forcing our members to work in those conditions.”

He said their members had received a letter from management in which they were warned that they could be fired for not going to work.

“Management claims our members are engaging in an illegal strike. We don’t think it’s an illegal strike. It’s their [the workers’] rights to work under safe conditions‚” said Mamabolo.

He said their members were prepared to work but not inside the building.

“They will not go inside the building until all the safety issues have been resolved‚” he said.

Prison officials fear hazardous HQ in Pretoria: union

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union is encouraging its members not to enter the correctional services building in Pretoria until they are ...
News
12 days ago

He said only one of nine elevators is working in the building. “The building has electrical defaults. The chief fire officer has not issued a certificate declaring the building safe.”

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said that Tshwane Emergency Services had rescinded a prohibition notice issued two weeks ago and declared the building to be safe.

“The City of Tshwane conducted an inspection on September 16 on the requirements as agreed to during the on-site meeting on September 13‚ and was subsequently satisfied that critical requirements were implemented as agreed to. The Department of Correctional Services was then instructed to go back in the building‚” said Nxumalo.

“More than 1‚400 … officials are back in the building and the department will continue to engage with the few officials currently camping outside the building to go back to their desks.”

Most read

  1. Stranded dolphin helped back into the sea South Africa
  2. EFF to picket outside court where Dros rape suspect is appearing South Africa
  3. Nobel medicine prize to cancer therapy by Japanese and US scientist Sci-Tech
  4. Jeppe Girls High halts disciplinary action against hijab-wearing learners South Africa
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

Tear gas and rubber bullets: Police clash with Westbury protesters
Mmusi Maimane wants to see entire ANC before Zondo commission
X